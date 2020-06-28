President Donald Trump praised his supporters on Sunday by sharing a video of one of them shouting “white power.”

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” said the president. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

As you can see below, the president amplified a video of several pro-Trump seniors in Florida being protested against by anti-Trump critics and supporters for #BlackLivesMatter and former Vice President Joe Biden. However, the first 10 seconds of the video set the tone in a big way since one of the president’s supporters shouts “white power” at the demonstrators.

