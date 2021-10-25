Marjorie Taylor Greene Hit With a Third Fine for Not Wearing Mask on House Floor

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) has been fined (again) for flouting House mask guidelines.

Both Greene and Congressman Andrew Clyde (R- GA) were hit with fines for not wearing masks on the floor in late September.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene & Andrew Clyde both hit with mask fines, neither filing appeals, per House Ethics Committee: pic.twitter.com/kjOlemdSVH — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 25, 2021

Greene was first hit with a fine in July, and again in September. The first fine was $500, and the second was $2500.

This third offense would reportedly cost $2500 as well, bringing her total to $5500.

