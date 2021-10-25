Marjorie Taylor Greene Hit With a Third Fine for Not Wearing Mask on House Floor

By Josh Feldman Oct 25th, 2021
 
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) has been fined (again) for flouting House mask guidelines.

Both Greene and Congressman Andrew Clyde (R- GA) were hit with fines for not wearing masks on the floor in late September.

Greene was first hit with a fine in July, and again in September. The first fine was $500, and the second was $2500.

This third offense would reportedly cost $2500 as well, bringing her total to $5500.

