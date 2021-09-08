Marjorie Taylor Greene and Chip Roy Hit With Fines for Not Wearing Masks on House Floor

Two members of Congress have been fined for not wearing masks on the House floor.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- CA) and Congressman Chip Roy (R- TX) have both been hit with fines for flouting the mask mandate in place, the House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday.

GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Chip Roy have been fined for not wearing masks on the House floor. Fines are $500 for a first offense and $2,500 for a second pic.twitter.com/W2d2wxYpZW — aída chávez (@aidachavez) September 8, 2021

The statements from the committee say neither of them filed an appeal. The statements do not say how much Roy and Greene are being fined, but the House guidelines state members of Congress get hit with a $500 fine the first time, then a $2500 fine the second time. For Roy, that would mean a $500 fine, while Greene’s would likely be $2500 because she was previously fined for flouting the mandate.

Both Greene and Roy have been very public in decrying the House mandate. Roy denounced it in a speech on the House floor, and you may remember that Greene reacted to it by comparing it to Nazi Germany.

Some Republicans, including Greene and Roy, came under criticism months ago for flouting the mask mandate, and when Greene was hit with a fine in July, she and two other congressmembers filed a lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

