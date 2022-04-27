Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Catholic Church For Helping Migrants: ‘Satan’s Controlling the Church’



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tore into the Catholic Church in a recent interview with right-wing activist Michael Voris of Church Militant. In the wild interview, flagged online by Right Wing Watch, Greene charges “Satan’s controlling the church.”

In a clip from the interview, Voris charges that U.S. Bishops “taken enormous sums of money from the federal government, federal taxpayers to assist in illegal immigration, some refugee resettlement also” to “essentially skirt around U.S. immigration laws.”

“I thought we had a separation of church and state,” Greene said in response.

“What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Greene continued. Greene’s campaign website doesn’t list specifically what denomination of Christian is, but notes her “strong Christian faith.”

The controversial Georgia congresswoman continued, in a long screed against the Church:

The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to do and how we’re supposed to live. We are supposed to love one another, but their definition of what love one another means, means destroying our laws. It means completely perverting what our Constitution says. It means taking unreal advantage of the American taxpayer. And it means pushing a globalist policy on the American people and forcing America to become something that we are not supposed to be.

Catholic League president Bill Donohue released a statement on Wednesday regarding Greene’s interview.

“Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gave an interview on April 21 to Michael Voris, the head of Church Militant, wherein they discussed the role of Catholic Charities assisting illegal aliens,” the statement sent to Mediaite read. “She had plenty of opportunities to make rational criticisms of the agency, but instead she slandered the entire Catholic Church.”

“Satan is controlling the Catholic Church? She needs to apologize to Catholics immediately. She is a disgrace,” Donohue insisted and added, “We are contacting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about this matter. He’s got a loose cannon on his hands.”

In another section of the interview, Greene called for cutting U.S. foreign aid to the countries that migrants to the U.S. originate from:

We should hold those countries accountable. ‘Oh, I’m sorry, Guatemala, you’re not getting a check this year because you’ve sent X number of thousands and tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands and millions of people to illegally invade our country as if they’re an army. They may not have guns, but they’re the numbers of a regiment of an army. We won’t be able to send you your foreign aid until you bring your people back.’

“The bishops of Catholic relief charities and services, they should be all in support of that,” Greene went on to say.

“If the bishops were reading the Bible and truly preaching the word of God to their flock and not covering up child sex abuse and pedophilia, loving one another would have the true meaning and not the perversion and the twisted lie that they’re making it to be,” she concluded.

