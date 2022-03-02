Mayor of Kherson Pleads for Media to Help as Russian Forces Flood City: ‘Without All This the City Will Die!

ON Wednesday Russian forces claimed to have taken the city of Kherson, Ukraine, which would make it the first city in Ukraine fall to Russian forces during the invasion. The Ukrainian government disputed that claim, saying control of the city is still contested. But CNN reported Wednesday that a Facebook post from Mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev might indicate effective control of the city by Russian forces.

CNN’s Nick Patton Walsh reported live from nearby Odessa that in the days leading up to Wednesday’s claim, CNN has seen video from the last few days of Russian troops leading Ukrainian civilians away at gunpoint and smashing into storefronts in the city.

“It’s clear the Russian military have a substantial presence inside the city,” said Walsh. “You heard at the Pentagon briefing just then the suggestion the city is still quote contested. From residents we’ve spoken to, the guns fell silent a number of hours ago.”

He reported on the Mayor’s Facebook post, which indicated some degree of martial law, presumably under the threat of force by Russian military members, not the armed Ukrainian citizens or military.

The mayor’s posts have an auto-translate on Facebook, which we will include below the embeds.

The first post was from about 12 hours earlier, in which Mayor Kolykhaiev pleaded for intervention by journalists and the media, asking they use the power of the Fourth Estate to help him establish a “green zone” to the city, which he described as a passage, presumably through the Russian lines, to move those wounded or killed in the intense fighting, and to bring in supplies and medicine for those who remain.

To the attention of all the media – Kherson, regional, all-Ukrainian, worldwide! All the journalists who know me, who love Kherson, are cheering for his fate, PLEASE use the power of your fourth power and help us get a “green corridor” to transport the wounded and killed, drive to the city of medicine and food I am. Without all this the city will die! I count on the friendly participation of journalists and their connections not only with Ukrainian, but also world politicians. Help Kherson to get the opportunity to save his residents from the ongoing humanitarian disaster!

The second Facebook post, which was described in the CNN report, had a far more ominous tone. Among new restrictions in the city that he announced was an instruction to not interfere with Russian troops, and to be prepared to be stopped and questioned by them.

These weren’t negotiations or anything that was already rumored about. No one agreed on anything with me. However, indeed, there were armed visitors in the city council today. My team and I are peaceful people, we had no weapons or aggression on our side. We have shown that we are working to secure the city and are trying to eliminate the consequences of the invasion. We are experiencing enormous difficulties with collecting and burying the dead, delivering food and medicine, garbage removal, accidents removal, etc. d. Everything that is happening now in our city is politics that I hate. I came to renew infrastructure, invest in Kherson, build houses, roads, parks and a new life for my hometown. As a result, I’m looking for special packages for the killed, putting the whole world on my ears, asking for a “green corridor” and thinking HOW should I now rebuild the city after tanks and BTRs. I made no promises to them. i just have nothing to promise. I am only interested in the normal life of our city! I just asked not to shoot people. We don’t have Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city, only civilians and people who want to LIVE here! Result:

1. You can only go to the city during the day.

2. The curfew from 20.00 to 06.00 is strictly observed.

3. Only cars with food, medicines and other things enter the city.

4. We will release public transport again so that employees of the bakery, shops, pharmacies, etc. could get to work. d.

5. Pedestrians walk one by one, maximum two. The military will not be provoked. Stop at the first demand. They do not conflict.

6. Cars that are allowed to be in the city, drive at minimum speeds, should be ready to show the contents of the transport at any moment. So far this is how it is. Ukrainian flag above us. And to keep it the same, these requirements must be met. I have nothing else to offer yet.

“It does look a lot like the Russian military have significant control around here,” Walsh said. “And this Facebook post suggests to there may have come to an accommodation, albeit one that sounds a lot like occupation under martial law by Russian troops.”

Nearby cities are seeing intense firefights as Russia’s invasion has become even more intense.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com