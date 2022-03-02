CNN analysts fawned over President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday – in a postgame show that was nauseating to watch.

Political analyst and former Obama speechwriter David Axelrod called Biden’s speech “Churchillian.”

“It was a Churchillian speech that was more church than chill,” he said.

While Biden’s one unifying moment during the speech was at the beginning in expressing solidarity with Ukraine and in blasting Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden has not taken the lead like Winston Churchill did in rallying the Allied powers in World War II, rather the president has mostly followed the lead of Europe when it comes to sanctions on Russia. America should lead on the world stage even if our allies don’t always agree with America’s moves.

If any leader has been Churchillian, it has been Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has given speech after speech rallying his people amid the Russian invasion and calling on the world to take more action. Zelensky has also been a leader in that leaders don’t escape crisis, hence, Zelensky staying in Kyiv.

Chief political analyst Gloria Borger said that the speech was meant to assure the American people amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

She interpreted Biden’s words as a message of “I want you to know that we’re going to be okay.”

“As the sort of soother, the empathetic president,” she continued. “Don’t worry about this. I got this.”

However, Ukrainians are calling on the world to do more amid the Russian aggression. Biden’s words may get some appreciation among Ukrainians, but they want action.

Biden could do a lot more in terms of actions, which speak louder than words when it comes to the conflict. For example, Biden should sanction Russian energy, a major sector of that country’s economy, while supplying the Ukrainians with offensive weapons like tanks, bombs, and assault rifles. Except for commentator Scott Jennings, CNN mostly gave Biden a pass in terms of the actions the United States has taken so far in response to the invasion.

Commentator and former Obama administration official Van Jones swooned over the speech and used a nickname for the president.

“I thought that was Joe Biden at his best,” he said. “Uncle Joe is back. He was being the leader.”

Seriously?

Except on Ukraine, Biden was not unifying nor has he acted like a leader. For example, he called out the partisanship behind Covid, yet didn’t sympathize with those who have been fed up with Covid protocols such as kids having to wear masks in schools. The risk of children getting Covid is low and even if children get it, they experience little to no symptoms.

“Let’s use this moment to reset. Let’s stop looking at Covid-19 as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: A God-awful disease,” said Biden. “Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies, and start seeing each other for who we really are: Fellow Americans.”

Biden was hypocritical to lament the partisanship given that he acted that way against GOP governors, for example, calling Texas’ Greg Abbott a “Neanderthal.” No accountability from CNN on that front.

CNN’s analysis of Biden’s address exemplified why the state of the media is depressing and out of touch.

