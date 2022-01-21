Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) warned Friday he believes Russia will invade Ukraine, and China will launch and offensive against Taiwan, following the conclusion of the Olympics in Beijing.

Both countries are strategic U.S. allies, and both have faced aggressive actions by their respective regional powers in recent months.

Russia currently has more than 120,000 troops amassed along its border with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Chinese military jets and bombers have encroached into Taiwan’s airspace for nearly a year with an alarming frequency.

McCaul, the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned on Friday that military actions in both Asian and Eastern Europe are beyond mere saber-rattling.

He said believes both countries will be invaded within the next month, with Taiwan facing an invasion following the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“My prediction is that you’re going to see Russia invading Ukraine in the next month,” McCaul said, the Washington Examiner reported. “And I think after the Olympics … China’s gotten so provocative, so aggressive in the South China Sea that you will begin to see CCP, Communist Party, invade Taiwan.”

McCaul added:

Putin will see a green light to invade the breadbasket of Russia… He’s always wanted it back, and as he looks at now President Biden as a weak president, in his calculation, no matter what the tough language is from Biden, he sees the weakness as there’s no action taken by this administration.

President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that the U.S. will view Russian boots crossing into Ukraine in any capacity as an invasion while cleaning up his “minor incursion” gaffe from Wednesday’s press conference.

“I’ve been absolutely clear with President Putin,” Biden said. “He has no misunderstanding. If any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion.”

The White House has been quiet in recent months about China with relation to Taiwan, although there are reportedly U.S. troops staged in the country.

