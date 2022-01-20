President Joe Biden cleaned up his “minor incursion” remark following criticism and said on Thursday that “Russia will pay a heavy price” if it invades Ukraine.

Ahead of a meeting, Biden said:

I’ve been absolutely clear with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. He has no misunderstanding that if any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion, and it will be met with severe and coordinated economic response that I’ve discussed in detail with our allies, as well as laid out very clearly for President Putin. But there is no doubt, let there be no doubt at all, that if Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price. There’s also not the only scenario we need to be prepared for. Russia has a long history of using measures other than overt military action to carry out aggression and paramilitary tactics, so-called gray-zone attacks, and actions by Russian soldiers not wearing Russian uniforms.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Biden said, “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do.”

That comment led to criticism and caused the White House press shop to clarify what the president meant.

In a statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said:

President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies. President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response.

