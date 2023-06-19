Meghan Markle’s Podcast Interviews Were Reportedly Done By Other Staffers, With Her Questions Edited in Later

In the wake of the $20 million dollar breakup between Spotify, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a new report indicates the Duchess’ podcast interviews were conducted by members of her staff.

After it was announced last week that the couple’s podcast deal with Spotify was officially over, Podnews reported through various sources that Markle’s interviews were conducted by staffers — with the Duchess dubbing in the questions in post-production.

Podnews has heard from multiple sources that some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with her questions edited-in afterwards.

This new report follows a similar report last November in the UK Daily Mail — which cited interview guest Allison Yarrow posting about her appearance on Markle’s Archetypes podcast and thanking the show’s producer, Farrah Safarfi, for being an “excellent interviewer.”

The original podcast deal, which was struck in 2020, forecasted that the couple would produce a multitude of shows for the platform in a multiyear deal. The first podcast was set to premiere in 2021, but after much delay, Markle finally debuted her show Archetypes nearly two years into the deal in 2022.

After thirteen episodes with guests ranging from Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, and Paris Hilton, the podcast abruptly ended, with no announcement regarding the future of the show.

Eight months later, Spotify pulled the plug, with one executive from Spotify — renowned sports and pop culture podcaster Bill Simmons — calling the couple “fucking grifters.”

