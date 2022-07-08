Meghan McCain Pens Op-Ed About Elon Musk’s ‘Sperm’: ‘This Impregnate the Planet Mentality is Creepy’

Meghan McCain ripped Elon Musk Friday over his growing number of children with multiple women, and argued he is not a “role model.”

Although she acknowledged what the Tesla CEO does with his “sperm” is his own business, she urged her readers to preserve the nuclear family model.

It was reported this week Musk fathered twins last year with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. On Twitter, Musk appeared to confirm the news he now has nine children.

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Nick Cannon, who has seven children with multiple women, joined the conversation.

Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 7, 2022

McCain ripped both men in a piece published by the Daily Mail Friday. She wrote,

What the heck is going on here? This may be the creepiest tag team tweet thread in history. I don’t care how many times Musk eviscerates cancel culture and wokeism. I don’t care that he is “supposedly” buying Twitter to save it from the bots and thought-police, or colonizing Mars to save the human race. This is flat out weird.

McCain noted the timeline of Musk babies seven through nine mean he had two women pregnant at the same time – Zilis and singer Grimes – last year.

“This ‘impregnate the planet’ mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet,” McCain wrote. She added,

Let’s get one thing straight – Musk is no role model. What he decides to do with his sperm, surrogates and employees is his choice… What he’s missing is the emphasis on the family unit. Meaning — one baby mama, one marriage, with a lot of children living under one roof.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com