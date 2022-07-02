Merrick Garland’s Ex-Law Prof Tells CNN Trump Headed for Indictment: ‘Strong Evidence’ DoJ Not Stopping at ‘Foot Soldiers’

Laurence Tribe, Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s former law professor, said he thinks there is “strong evidence” Garland’s Justice Department will indict former President Donald Trump.

The idea of an imminent Trump indictment has long been the province of Resistance fantasy and anti-Trump wishful thinking, but the latest round of the January 6 committee’s hearings — especially the bombshell testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson — has given that chatter new life — and even made its way into Trump world.

You can place longtime Trump antagonist Tribe into the former category, but on Friday night, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Tribe for his insights as Garland’s friend and former mentor:

BLITZER: So based on what we know now, Professor Tribe, do you believe the US Justice Department will try to bring an indictment against the former President related to these events of January 6th?

TRIBE: Well, I wish I knew, but Merrick Garland is a friend and a former student of mine. He is an honest man, he’s serious. He said, you go to the top, if that’s where the evidence points, and that’s certainly where it’s pointing now. And there’s indication, certainly from the searches and seizures of both John Eastman and of others, strong evidence that the Justice Department is not stopping with the foot soldiers, it’s going to the Generals.

And the biggest General of all, of course, is Donald Trump. I do think the odds are he will be indicted.

BLITZER: And so you think, Merrick Garland, the Attorney General of the United States will indict the former President of the United States?

TRIBE: If I had to guess, that would be my guess.

BLITZER: What are the main hurdles right now, Professor Tribe, to pursuing an actual indictment of Trump? If you were making a case against the former President, where would you be concerned? TRIBE: Well, I would be concerned, of course, with the possibility of a hung jury, someone who basically believes with Trump, that he can do no wrong, but I would think that it would be worth having an indictment anyway.

I certainly recognize that indicting a former President would generate lots of social heat, perhaps violence, but not indicting him would invite another violent insurrection.

I would be weighing two terrible choices, but it is clear to me, if I were the Attorney General, which is worse? It is worse to say that a President of the United States can hold on to power, do whatever it takes in order to prevent the transition, a peaceful transition of power for the first time in our history and get away with it, because once that has happened, democracy is at an end.