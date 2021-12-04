Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told radio host Dean Obeidallah that he could “guarantee” a conviction given the current evidence against former President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, the host and Kirschner talked about federal law as it applies to Trump’s attempts to overturn the election. Kirschner was enthusiastic about the chances of convicting Trump if he ever gets in front of a jury:

Dean: If there was real election fraud, you might say “Hey what are our legal options because there is fraud.” But the predicate for all these actions is a lie. There was no fraud, so ask a lawyer, John Eastman, draft a memo if there’s fraud. Well first you take a step back: there is no fraud. We know there’s no fraud, they still can’t find it- we are a year out there still looking for it. So Trump completely manufactured that and lied about. So the seed of this whole thing is bad faith. It is “corruptly” under federal law isn’t it? Glenn: It is, and let’s remember it goes all the way back to April when Donald Trump said “listen, in the unlikely event I lose it will be a product of fraud.” Obviously, there was no good faith basis to say the election would be fraudulent– it was still six months away at that point. He was softening the ground for his attempt to steal the election. I mean all of this Dean, you know this is understandable to a third grader if you put it together. You give me three hours in front of a DC jury I guarantee you they will vote guilty for Donald Trump having tried to corruptly steal a presidential election. The evidence is overwhelming, it’s incontrovertible and all we need is some strong prosecutors to step up and bring the darn case in court.

Watch above, via The Dean Obeidallah Show.

