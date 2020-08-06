The Minneapolis Star Tribune has endorsed Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) opponent in the Democratic primary race for her seat, calling him “the kind of leader who could unite a fractured district.”

The paper’s editorial board said Omar’s challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, “brings a different sensibility to his race, one grounded in helping resolve disputes to move forward — a skill this country is much in need of… While Omar wants to lead a movement, Melton-Meaux seeks to serve the Fifth District.”

Melton-Meaux, the descendant of emancipated slaves and a graduate of the University of Virginia Law School, is challenging Omar to become the Democratic Party’s candidate in the U.S. House district representing Minneapolis. The state’s August 11 will effectively determine the next representative for the heavily Democratic district, which Omar won with 78 percent of the vote in 2018. Omar has been outspoken in Congress since her election, and has faced recent controversy over her campaign finances.

The Star Tribune said Omar’s record in both of those areas raised concerns, writing, “Omar’s 2018 victory launched her into the national spotlight as the first Muslim woman and first refugee elected to Congress. But her time has been marred by missteps, including remarks on Israel widely regarded as anti-Semitic, an outsized number of missed votes, and campaign-finance issues.

“It is just these kinds of ethical distractions that the Fifth District could do without,” the paper added. “In the Editorial Board interview, Omar took little responsibility for her rocky start, instead largely blaming her critics and saying her failing was perhaps in not realizing what a ‘special unicorn’ she would be in Congress.”

The paper commended both candidates, but said Melton-Meaux would do a better job of representing the district. “Both Omar and Melton-Meaux have compelling stories that, in their own ways, are quintessentially American. Omar’s refugee story is well-known. Melton-Meaux is the descendant of American emancipated slaves. His mother grew up picking cotton, and his father used service in Vietnam and the GI bill to put himself through college and lift his family into the middle class.”

“Melton-Meaux fully grasps the needs of the diverse constituency he hopes to represent, and, if given a chance, is the kind of leader who could unite a fractured district,” the paper added.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]