WATCH: French President Macron Swarmed by Huge Chanting Crowd During Beirut Visit

By Charlie NashAug 6th, 2020, 9:55 am

French President Emmanuel Macron was swarmed by a crowd on Thursday as he visited Beirut in Lebanon following the tragic port explosion this week.

Macron walked through the streets with a team of bodyguards as a large crowd tailed him with anti-government chants.

One woman begged the French president to not give any money to the government, prompting him to reply, “Don’t worry.”

Macron held another woman in a long embrace.

The French president said the visit was “an opportunity to have a frank and challenging dialogue with the Lebanese political powers and institutions,” and warned “if reforms are not made, Lebanon will continue to sink.”

At least 50 people died, with another 2,700 injured, following the explosion at the port on Tuesday which was captured on film in a number of chilling videos.

Lebanese officials blamed the explosion on the storage of ammonium nitrate at the port.

