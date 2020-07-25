comScore

Monica Lewinsky Wins ‘I Have a Joke, But..’ Meme With Hilarious Intern-Themed Tweet

By Tommy ChristopherJul 25th, 2020, 1:45 pm

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/Vanity Fair

Former White House intern-turned anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky dropped the mic on a popular Twitter meme with a hilariously self-aware and perfect tweet.

This weekend, Twitter users engaged, en masse, in a social media parlor game in which the user describes the topic of a hypothetical joke, then attempts a humorous, often pun-oriented description of the joke as a kicker to the tweet.

For example, a user might write “I have an ethanol joke,” then add “but it’s corny,” or alternately format the tweet by writing “I have a cat joke,” and then adding “and it’s purr-fect.”

The meme took off using the format whereby one user quote-tweets another user’s variation on the joke, as did TV veteran Nell Scovell, who wrote “I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills.”

Ms. Lewinsky won the meme in one fell swoop by quoting Scovell’s tweet, and adding her own variation: “i have an intern joke and it… nevermind.”

Lewinsky’s tweet earned plaudits from other users, and confirmation that she had, in fact, won the internet.

There were many other entries of varying humorousness/humorlessness, some that were political in nature, some for selling stuff, and some from users who really wanted to make you stop and think.

And then there were these spoilsports.

Do you have a joke you’d like to describe humorously on Twitter?

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: