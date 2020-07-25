Monica Lewinsky Wins ‘I Have a Joke, But..’ Meme With Hilarious Intern-Themed Tweet

Former White House intern-turned anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky dropped the mic on a popular Twitter meme with a hilariously self-aware and perfect tweet.

This weekend, Twitter users engaged, en masse, in a social media parlor game in which the user describes the topic of a hypothetical joke, then attempts a humorous, often pun-oriented description of the joke as a kicker to the tweet.

For example, a user might write “I have an ethanol joke,” then add “but it’s corny,” or alternately format the tweet by writing “I have a cat joke,” and then adding “and it’s purr-fect.”

The meme took off using the format whereby one user quote-tweets another user’s variation on the joke, as did TV veteran Nell Scovell, who wrote “I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills.”

I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills. https://t.co/uybZPMbkF6 — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 24, 2020

Ms. Lewinsky won the meme in one fell swoop by quoting Scovell’s tweet, and adding her own variation: “i have an intern joke and it… nevermind.”

i have an intern joke and it… nevermind. https://t.co/SCHRGYVIJV — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 24, 2020

Lewinsky’s tweet earned plaudits from other users, and confirmation that she had, in fact, won the internet.

There were many other entries of varying humorousness/humorlessness, some that were political in nature, some for selling stuff, and some from users who really wanted to make you stop and think.

I have a Mitch McConnell joke, but it’s in Russian. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) July 25, 2020

I have a minimalist joke. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 25, 2020

I have an overused sneaker joke but it’s got no sole https://t.co/pNi5kYBOiz — Finish Line (@FinishLine) July 25, 2020

I have a joke about flying, but it’ll just go over your head. https://t.co/T9YcoF2h2x — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) July 25, 2020

I have a joke, but you won’t be able to hear it until a male writer repeats it as his own ten minutes later. — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) July 25, 2020

I have a mafia joke, but no such thing exists. https://t.co/FCBGuXuusE — Greg Olear (@gregolear) July 25, 2020

I have a joke about white rappers but it's a little off-beat. — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) July 25, 2020

I have a hydroxychloroquine joke, but it doesn’t work — Ilan Schwartz MD PhD (@GermHunterMD) July 25, 2020

I have a pirate joke and it keels. https://t.co/HwgxB4uNfu — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) July 25, 2020

I have a Susan Collins joke too…but I'm deeply concerned no one will get it https://t.co/N18RC6acZx — Tiffany Bond (I) for US Senate🎱🦞🇺🇸 (@TiffanyBond) July 25, 2020

😂 I have a contracts joke but nobody would give me consideration https://t.co/lH6nwm0DZo — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) July 25, 2020

I have an anthropology joke, but it’s kinda racist. https://t.co/9k911xde1e — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 25, 2020

I have a joke about mansplaining but you wouldn’t get it. — (((Rachel Sklar))) ❄️ (@rachelsklar) July 25, 2020

I have a property law joke, but only 9/10 of it https://t.co/b3JiylOgJi — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 25, 2020

I have a litigator joke but I haven’t been compelled to produce it. https://t.co/qYZXYJJnCr — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) July 25, 2020

I have an archaeology joke but nobody digs it. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 25, 2020

I have a joke about federal laws but I’m kicking it to the states — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 25, 2020

I have a The Irishman joke and you have to pay attention to get it and there’s a long walk-up basically the setup is a relatively intricate and convoluted narrative but not super hard to follow provided you pay attention as stated previously and also it jumps around a bit (1/542) https://t.co/W6OYlK4PpV — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) July 25, 2020

I have a George RR Martin joke and https://t.co/11IqYysLIr — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) July 25, 2020

I have a #StarWars joke, but it's not the joke you're looking for https://t.co/yqKTyJdkXM — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 25, 2020

I have a doctor joke but it’s sick. https://t.co/esqlW4jriK — Kelly “JUST WEAR A MASK” Carlin (@kelly_carlin) July 25, 2020

I have a trial lawyer joke but I object! https://t.co/JDNnHlCbVb — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) July 25, 2020

I have a 13 part podcast about a Manson joke. — John Hodgman (@hodgman) July 25, 2020

I have Army, Navy, and Air Force jokes but they’re all weak. https://t.co/uQNoQlRDvC — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) July 25, 2020

I have a John Roberts joke but he gutted it https://t.co/JEaI8gFz48 — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 25, 2020

I have a minivan joke, but my suburban mom friends with their Escalades always want to borrow it. https://t.co/NxhOJPNs4S — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) July 25, 2020

I have a “I have a joke” joke, but it meta cruel fate. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) July 25, 2020

I have a joke about unemployment, but I’m not sure it works. https://t.co/o2MZnXY6hi — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 25, 2020

I have a joke about how Bernie would have won and that joke is on all of us — Fred (@WaywardWinifred) July 25, 2020

I have a joke about Trump cards, but the casino went bankrupt. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 25, 2020

I have a joke about the bankers who were prosecuted for creating the financial crisis, but then I remembered that never happened — David Sirota (@davidsirota) July 25, 2020

I have a joke about @yashar, but he threw in the towel. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 25, 2020

I have a geology joke, but you’ll just take it for granite. https://t.co/bm7UQRG83A — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) July 25, 2020

I have a socialism joke, but it was forcibly taken and redistributed to someone considered more deserving. — PragerU (@prageru) July 25, 2020

And then there were these spoilsports.

A federal law to end use of the “I have a joke” meme. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 25, 2020

Is there a filter that would stop me seeing any tweet with 'I have a joke' in it? I'll pay $$ — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) July 25, 2020

I have a Twitter joke, but literally everyone on here is repeating it again and again and again and I really don’t understand why I’m still on this site…. — Scott Gilmore (@Scott_Gilmore) July 25, 2020

I have a dead horse joke but everyone else beat me to it. — John Dickerson (@jdickerson) July 25, 2020

Do you have a joke you’d like to describe humorously on Twitter?

