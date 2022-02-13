A new poll shows that if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump want to make it to the general election in 2024, they will have to overcome strong opposition from voters in their own party.

According to a survey conducted by CNN, most Democrats want the party to look elsewhere for a standard bearer in 2024. Fifty-one percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters say they want someone else to be the party’s presidential nominee in the next election, compared to 45 percent who say they would like Biden to run as an incumbent. Those numbers are dramatically down from the past two presidents at the same point in their respective terms. Former President Barack Obama had the backing of 79 percent of Democrats to run for reelection in March 2010, while Trump had the support of 77 percent of Republicans in March 2018.

Speaking of Trump, the news in this latest survey is better for him than his rival, but only slightly. Exactly 50 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters, according to the CNN poll, want to see the 45th president take another crack at the Oval Office in 2024. Forty-nine percent would like to see another name at the top of the ticket.

Only a fifth of the Republicans who want new blood actually had a specific person in mind. But of those voters, 21 percent named Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). No other Republican got more than one percent support.

