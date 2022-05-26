Mother of Texas School Shooter Tells ABC News Her Son Was ‘Aggressive’ But ‘Not a Monster’

The mother of the gunman behind the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has spoken out, telling ABC News that her son was “aggressive,” but “not a monster.”

“I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like ‘what are you up to?” Adriana Reyes told ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. “He can be aggressive… If he really got mad.”

Reyes’ son, Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 children and two adults before being killed by police. It was the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

“We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others,” she added.

Throughout the interview, according to Gutman, “Reyes expressed sympathy for the children who were killed and the parents who lost them.”

“Those kids… I have no words,” she said tearfully. “I don’t know what to say about those poor kids.”

Reyes told Gutman she did not know about her son’s gun purchases. Ramos reportedly purchased assault rifles shortly after he turned 18 this month.

Details have surfaced about Ramos’ past difficult social life and that he and was known to police. The Washington Post reported that Ramos lived a rough life with his mother, whom they said did drugs. Reyes told the outlet that she tried kicking her son out of her house, causing him to scream at her.

Watch above, via ABC News.

