MSNBC’s Joy Reid Goes There – Notes Trump Had ‘Custody’ of Classified Info During ‘Rash’ of U.S. Spy Deaths

MSNBC host Joy Reid made a provocative connection between former President Donald Trump‘s possession of sensitive documents and a “rash” of deaths among U.S. spies.

On Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, the host connected the dots between the court filing showing the extent of evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago — including — “43 Empty Folders with ‘CLASSIFIED’ Banners” — and reports of U.S. intelligence assets being killed at an unusually high rate.

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner took the baton and ran with it, telling Reid that Trump may have “sold” the contents of those empty classified folders:

JOY REID: You know, while all of this is happening, we know that in 2021, there was a rash of deaths of American spies. They were being caught. They were being killed. Because this is a very real and exigent circumstance. And the CIA has admitted to that now. And we are not saying that we know that there is some connection between the purloined documents and that, and those events. But they did happen at a time when Trump did have custody of some really sensitive information that he shouldn’t have had. You know, you think about that. You think about Victor Vekselberg, who’s being investigated for something else, for fraud. But he’s a, you know, Russian oligarch, sort of Trump crony world. His house recently got raided. His yacht got seized. You being investigated for something totally different. But Trump knows the kinds of people who one might want to investigate, who might want to do bad things to the United States and might not be on our side. And I wonder how frustrated you think law enforcement must be knowing that they can’t look into any of that. GLENN KIRSCHNER: You know, both our intelligence community and our law enforcement community must be beside themselves right now because Donald Trump absolutely has information and evidence about how those documents that he stole and unlawfully concealed at Mar-a-Lago might have compromised national security. The reason I state that definitively is because he knows who he showed them to, who he let copy them, who he let take a snapshot of them, who he might have given, or worse, sold the information that was in those 43 empty classified documents folders. He has this information in his head, at least some of it. And from outward appearances, Joy, our federal government has done nothing to extract it from him.

Watch above via MSNBC.

