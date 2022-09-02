BREAKING: FBI Reveals Contents Seized from Trump Included 48 ‘Empty Folders With Classified Markings’

A federal judge on Friday unsealed a detailed list of the materials the FBI took from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month

Among the notable entries: “43 Empty Folders with ‘CLASSIFIED’ Banners.” There are other entries that have similar descriptions bringing a sum total of 48 empty folders that had “classified” markings.

Speculation as to what Trump took from the White House to his private residence, an apparent violation of the Presidential Records Act, has run rampant in recent weeks across the country and in the media — making this latest development all the more notable.

Also on the list are “documents and photographs without a classification marking” and “magazines” and “newspapers and articles.” The newly unsealed list from the DOJ also “describes hundreds upon hundreds of U.S. government documents collected by investigators without any classification markings that were grouped in some cases with only a few documents that bore classification markings ranging from Confidential to Top Secret/SCI,” reports ABC News.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who ordered the list unsealed in a Thursday court hearing, has yet to rule on Trump’s filing for a “special master” to review the documents. She said on Thursday that she intends to rule in the near future on the request.

Trump’s request for an independent review of the documents has resulted in multiple filings from both the DOJ and Trump’s team, including the bombshell filing from the DOJ which included a photo of documents marked “classified” strewn around the floor.

On Wednesday night a Trump team filing noted that the National Archives should have expected to receive classified material from Trump, an implicit acknowledgment that Trump had in fact not declassified the documents while president — as he has repeatedly claimed.

Read the filing and full list here:

