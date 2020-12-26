An explosion that took place in Nashville on Christmas Day was a “likely” suicide bombing, law enforcement officials said Saturday.

The reason for the attack isn’t clear, two unnamed law enforcement officials told CNN, though they had identified a suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner. Possible human remains from at least one person were discovered at the scene. Authorities said they were obtaining a DNA sample from Warner’s mother to determine if those remains matched Warner.

Investigators searched Warner’s home in Antioch, Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, which he reportedly deeded — along with one another home — to Michelle Swing, a 29-year-old Los Angeles woman who said she wasn’t aware Warner had deeded the property to her until she was informed by media this week. “I didn’t even buy the house,” Swing told The Daily Mail. “He just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So this all very weird to me, that’s about all I can say.”

However, Swing refused to detail how she met Warner, saying, “I’ve been told to direct everything else to FBI.”

At least 41 buildings were damaged, and at least three people were injured, when Warner’s RV exploded outside an AT&T building in downtown Nashville on Friday morning. The FBI received at least two tips about Warner prior to the explosion, according to CBS.

Watch above via CNN.

