Local law enforcement officials have identified a “person of interest” in what was described as an “intentional” RV explosion that rocked downtown Nashville Christmas morning. Anthony Quinn Warner is a 63-year-old area resident whose home is currently being searched by federal agents over the explosion that left three injured thus far.

Very little is known about Warner, or what was behind the possible blast that has thus far left investigators puzzled. A curious Twitter feed posted a video of the blast, which came from an RV that blared an automated warning allowing locals to evacuate minutes before the explosion.

According to Heavy.com, Warner lives in neighboring city Antioch, Tennessee and just a month ago transferred the ownership of his home to an unidentified woman in Los Angeles. A neighbor described Warner as quiet to Heavy, slight in build, around 5′ 5″ tall and working in “computers.” It is not clear if Warner has been apprehended, or even if he is dead or alive.

According to NBC’s News4Nashville:

Multiple senior federal law enforcement officials told NBC News Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching the home of Anthony Quinn Warner. The investigation is taking place at a home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch. A Google street view image of the location showed a RV parked in the driveway, however that RV is no longer there. A RV, which matches the one in the Google street view image, exploded outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m. Two law enforcement officials also confirmed to the Associated Press a person of interest has been identified in connection with the explosion.

A Google street view image outside of Warner’s home address clearly shows an image of an RV parked in a fenced-in area of a yard. The RV appears to be the same as that which exploded Christmas morning. Screen capture from Google Street view:

