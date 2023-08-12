NBC Reporters Saw Trump Judge Tanya Chutkan Escorted By 3 U.S. Marshals — Just To Get a Cup Of Coffee

NBC News reporters noticed that Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan — who is presiding over ex-President Donald Trump’s trial — was accompanied by three U.S. Marshals as she went to get coffee this week.

Earlier this week, CNN reporters noted beefed-up security for Judge Tanya Chutkan and connected it to social media attacks by ex-President Donald Trump.

And on Thursday, NBC News reported that Judge Chutkan was spotted with an unusually large security detail as she went for coffee in the cafeteria of the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse — especially compared to before Trump’s attacks:

NBC News saw U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Thursday walking into the cafeteria in Washington’s E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse for a cup of coffee accompanied by U.S. marshals. Some of the marshals accompanied her back to her chambers. Judges typically do not get such escorts when they move around the courthouse, and Chutkan was observed as recently as last week walking around the building without security.

Both outlets noted the extra security came after Trump ramped up his social media attacks to include an all-caps attack on the judge. Trump wrote:

“THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE “ASSIGNED” TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C.

The judge also warned Trump at a hearing Friday he must not make statements that could intimidate witnesses or taint the jury pool, and that political considerations are secondary to the case.

“The fact that he is running a political campaign currently has to yield to the administration of justice. And if that means he can’t say exactly what he wants to say in a political speech, that is just how it’s going to have to be,” Judge Chutkan said.

