Former President Donald Trump is going after the presiding judge in his latest criminal case – arguing there is “NO WAY” he can get a fair trial with her on the bench.

In an all-caps post on Truth Social Sunday morning, the former president seethed about the assignment of Judge Tanya Chutkan to his case — and said he plans to ask for her recusal, as well as a change of venue from Washington D.C.

“THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE “ASSIGNED” TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE,” Trump said. ” EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C.

Judge Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, has – according to a Washington Post database — handed down the harshest sentences of all judges who have presided over Jan. 6-related cases. She also previously issued a key decision against Trump when, in November 2021, she ruled the House Select Committee could access Trump’s White House files in their investigation of Jan. 6.

The DOJ sought a protective order from Judge Chutkan after a Trump social media post stating: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you.”

“If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details—or, for example, grand jury transcripts—obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case,” prosecutors said, in their motion.

Judge Chutkan has ordered the Trump team to file a response by Monday afternoon.

In addition to criticizing the judge, Trump — on Sunday morning — also renewed his attacks on Special Counsel Jack Smith.

“DERANGED JACK SMITH AND OUR HIGHLY PARTISAN, AND VERY CORRUPT, DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, COULD HAVE BROUGHT THIS BIDIN “OPPONENT” CASE YEARS AGO, BUT CHOSE TO WAIT AND BRING IT RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY ELECTION CAMPAIGN,” Trump wrote. “NO WAY!!! I HOPE YOU ARE WATCHING AMERICA. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

