Matt Gaetz Suggests He Could Become Attorney General If Trump is Reelected: ‘The World is Not Ready’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) suggested on Friday that he could be appointed attorney general if former President Donald Trump is reelected to the White House in 2024.

During an interview with Newsmax guest host David Harris Jr. about the investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings and allegations of corruption against the Biden family, Gaetz said:

I don’t ascribe to the theory that we just have to surrender sending criminal referrals because somehow Merrick Garland will never prosecute them. For many of the crimes that we are observing, the statute of limitations is five years, and so we could send criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, we go take the White House back, and you never know, David, it may be an Attorney General Matt Gaetz down the road or someone of my liking who will be there to actually enforce the law and provide the accountability. Not just the vision, but the actual accountability.

Harris replied, “I like that. I like that. Attorney General Matt Gaetz. You kidding me?”

“The world is not ready, probably,” Gaetz declared. “Certainly Senate confirmation wouldn’t be, but you know, a boy can dream.”

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss special counsel in the investigation into Biden — a move which was criticized by Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

