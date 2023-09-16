NBC’s Kristen Welker Asks Trump What Was In Secret Oval Office Letter To Biden Days After Insurrection

NBC News anchor and new Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker asked ex-President Donald Trump to reveal the contents of the letter he left President Joe Biden in the Oval Office — which he left just days after trying to overthrow the election.

Welker has been tapped to replace Chuck Todd as host of the long-running Sunday show and political mainstay. She landed Trump as the headliner for her first episode airing this Sunday, and has been dropping advance clips for several days — including exchangers in which Trump claims that he never even wanted to “think about” pardoning himself while president and that he will definitely testify under oath.

In a preview of her Trump interview for Meet the Press that aired on Saturday morning’s edition of NBC’s Saturday Today, Welker asked about the letter, whose contents are still unknown:

KRISTEN WELKER: Can I ask you a question? I don’t think you’ve ever gotten this question. But it’s been reported that you left a note for President Biden when you left office. FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP: It’s true. KRISTEN WELKER: It’s true? FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP: Yeah. KRISTEN WELKER: Can you give us a little sense of what you said? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know, it’s interesting. He actually said it’s up to me to do, and I actually think it’s up to him to do. I left him a note. I think it was very – it was a nice note. I took a lot of time in thinking about it. I’d love him to do a great job, even if it was very bad politically.

The book “The Fight of His Life” by Chris Whipple quotes Biden as saying, of the note, “That was very gracious and generous…Shockingly gracious.”

And former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed that she was the one who alerted the president to the letter’s existence, and was there as he read it for the first time.

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Today.

