NEW POLL: Majority of Voters Now Approve of FBI Raid on Trump at Mar-a-Lago – Up From 49% Last Week

A majority of Americans now approve of the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort home — up from 49 percent last week.

Last week’s raid on Trump’s Florida residence has shaken up the political landscape and blotted out the sun, media coverage-wise. Trump now finds himself under investigation for crimes involving the Espionage Act, as more details about the search have emerged.

There has also been a public campaign to baselessly smear the FBI over the search, led by Trump and abetted by other Republicans and conservative media figures. But that campaign does not appear to be shifting public opinion, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Respondents to the poll were asked “Do you approve or disapprove of the FBI’s decision to conduct a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida?”

Overall, 52 percent approve, while only 37 percent disapprove, with another 1o percent responding “Don’t know/no opinion.”

That’s an increase from the same poll taken last week, when 49 percent approved and 37 percent disapproved — already a 12-point spread.

Among independents, the increase was even higher at 51 percent approve to 29 percent disapprove, up from 47 percent to 33 percent last week.

Respondents were also asked “And do you think that this conducted search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is primarily due to: Evidence that he committed a crime” or “Motivation to damage his political career.”

This question tightened slightly, with 48 percent said the raid was based on “Evidence that he committed a crime” and 40 percent who responded “Motivation to damage his political career,” versus 49 percent said the raid was based on “Evidence that he committed a crime” and 39 percent who responded “Motivation to damage his political career” last week. But that’s including a 5-point increase among Republicans who say it was based on damaging Trump.

While there are still significant splits in public opinion, the trend thus far is in the direction of the FBI.

