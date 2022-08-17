Dem on Dem Action: Rep. Mondaire Jones Blasts Opponent Dan Goldman For Profiting Off Fox News — He Isn’t

The race between Democrats vying for the newly drawn 10th Congressional District is getting heated.

In a new campaign ad, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) accused opponent Dan Goldman of what many Democrats would consider a grievous sin: profiting off Fox News.

“Dan Goldman made money off Fox News,” the ad claims. “Mondaire Jones beat back Republicans time after time.”

The truth, however, is more complicated.

Goldman, a wealthy heir to the Levi Strauss and Co. fortune, revealed the extent of his wealth in a recent financial disclosure form, which also showed holdings of between $1,001 and $15,000 in News Corporation stocks.

News Corp, the company founded by Rupert Murdoch, is the parent of a profitable bouquet of media outlets, including the New York Post and Wall Street Journal. But it does not own Fox News, which was spun off from 21st Century Fox in 2019 to newly formed company Fox Corporation, under the leadership of Rupert’s son Lachlan Murdoch.

Goldman, who holds a considerable quantity of stocks in different sectors, has defended himself from jabs about his investments.

“I have been a blind trust for almost 10 years,” Goldman told New York Jewish Week. “None of my stock positions would ever have any influence on my representation. I am certain that if anyone looks at my entire career in public service, they will have no doubts that I have always done the right thing.”

He has also said he would put his investments into a blind trust if elected.

A new poll released this week shows Goldman leading in the Democratic primary in New York’s newly-drawn 10th Congressional District, with 22 percent of the vote, followed by Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou with 17 percent. Jones is polling at 13 percent. He also scooped up an endorsement from the New York Times.

Goldman drew national attention as the lead lawyer in the House Intelligence Committee hearings during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. MSNBC signed him soon after as a legal analyst.

While Trump was impeached by the House, he was acquitted in the Senate of offering a quid pr quo of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on now-President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The financial disclosure form showed Goldman drew a $35,250 annual salary from MSNBC.

The primary is set for next Tuesday.

Watch above.

