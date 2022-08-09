‘That’s What Fascists Do!’ Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on People ‘Saying Ugly Things on Fox News’ After Trump FBI Raid

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough tore into “weak” people afraid of the anger that the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump has caused among “fascists,” exemplified by “people saying ugly things on Fox News.”

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort home was the dominant topic, in particular the stream of invective and threats against the FBI that has followed.

Former RNC chair Michael Steele told Scarborough that Republican leadership is “now more dangerous than ever,” citing things like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s threat to investigate Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department if the GOP retakes the House, and other “dangerous rhetoric” from Trump “minions.”

Scarborough used this as a jumping-off point for a rant about people with their “hair on fire” over the potential for riling up Trump supporters in the media by enforcing the laws of our land:

You know why? Because they’re fascists. Like people that are making the threats, the people that helped Donald Trump on January 6th, the people that were talking about coming to D.C., that it was going to be crazy, that it was going to what was going to be wild, they were going to charge because they’re fascists. And so they’re making fascist threats. And we need to do what the United States has always done. We need to confront fascism and defeat it. So everybody that’s freaking out over fascists being fascists. Well, guess what? That’s what fascists do! That’s why we have law enforcement, to actually bring fascists to justice. So please don’t run around with your hair on fire and say, “Oh, my God, we can’t actually enforce the laws of our land. We can’t actually protect classified documents because fascists may get upset on a TV show!” That’s what they do.

Moments later, Scarborough called out Fox News by name:

This is where they are, you know, and the fact that people are, weak, people are running around going, oh, what are we going to do? They’re saying ugly things on Fox News. Like, what do you expect? Like, this guy is going to be brought to justice. He’s broken the law. Everybody knows that. So why are they freaking out? I don’t come from the Obi-Wan Kenobi school of political theory. Strike Trump down and he only becomes stronger. No, I don’t believe — he breaks the law. You go to jail. Let me say it again. America in America and our former Republican brothers and sisters need to understand this. In America, even in the age of Trump, no man is above the law.

Watch above via MSNBC.

