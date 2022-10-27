New York Post Website and Twitter HACKED, Flooded With Grim Messages — Including Call for AOC Assassination

The New York Post was hacked on Thursday, as an unknown perpetrator published several shocking fake headlines and Twitter posts.

The apparent hacker not only had access to the tabloid’s Twitter account, but also the backend of its website, as one story was edited to show Ben Shapiro recommending the assassination of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

A source told Mediaite the Post was hacked. The paper also acknowledged the attack in a tweet.

The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause. — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2022

The culprit changed other posts to make them bear outrageous headlines, then republished them on social media. The incident began on Thursday, around 9 a.m. ET, when the Post tweeted a supposed Shapiro piece with the title “We must assassinate AOC for America.”

The story was quickly deleted from the Post website, but many tweets remained.

Other deleted tweets included horrific fake headlines about New York gubernatorial candidates Lee Zeldin and Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as well as a fake column of Miranda Devine calling for Joe and Hunter Biden to be executed.

Mediaite confirmed that the text of the Shapiro “assassinate AOC” piece matched an old piece from the Post editorial board on Ocasio-Cortez’s connection to Biden’s polling struggles.

