NYC Mayor Candidate Eric Adams Torches Tucker Carlson’s Apparent Endorsement and His ‘Racist, Anti-Immigrant Propaganda’

Brooklyn Borough President and New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams took the hardest of passes on the praise that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson offered, citing the host’s “racist, anti-immigrant propaganda.

On Thursday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host devoted a lengthy segment to the Big Apple mayoral race, during which he offered qualified praise for Mr. Adams.

While glumly noting that Adams is “into identity politics,” Carlson praised the former NYPD police captain for his willingness to speak out against “smug, fussy liberals,” and for being “bright enough” to recognize that crime is a problem.

The other gist of the segment was a criticism of former frontrunner Andrew Yang, who now trails Adams in a recent poll, of the aforementioned “smug, fussy liberals,” and the city itself. (The segment also featured an unrelated graphic of Congresswoman Maxine Waters).

But the bulk of the segment was devoted to praising Adams, whose name Carlson mentioned a dozen times in eight minutes.

Within minutes, Adams responded to the segment emphatically, writing on Twitter “I don’t want or need the support of Tucker Carlson, or anyone else who perpetuates racist, anti-immigrant propaganda.”

I don’t want or need the support of Tucker Carlson, or anyone else who perpetuates racist, anti-immigrant propaganda. — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) May 7, 2021

Mr. Carlson has a long history of remarks that, more recently, have led the Anti-Defamation League to demand his firing, and rival cable news host Jim Acosta of CNN to dub Carlson “Fox’s Chief White Power Correspondent.”

Mr. Carlson denies being a racist.

Watch the segment above via Fox News.

