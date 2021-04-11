‘Tucker Has Got to Go’: ADL CEO Says Fox Host Is Acting as a Gateway to ‘Dangerous Conspiracy Theories’

The head of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, appeared on CNN Sunday to say that Tucker Carlson needs to go.

During a segment about immigration with Mark Steyn last week, Carlson said the following:

“I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true… If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there.”

Greenblatt responded in a statement calling out the “anti-Semitic, racist and toxic” idea of “replacement theory” and saying Carlson should go.

On Reliable Sources Sunday, Greenblatt agreed with Stelter saying Carlson’s comments reached a “new low” and said, “As you pointed out, Tucker Carlson has a history of sanitizing stereotypes and of spreading this kind of poison.”

He talked about the ugly history of “replacement theory” and said, “It is literally, Brian, a staple of white supremacist and extremist ideology. So when Tucker Carlson literally introduces it to his four and a half million viewers, he’s serving as a gateway to one of the most damaging and dangerous conspiracy theories out there.”

He said Fox should reflect on “their network being used to mainstream the most violent and toxic ideas.”

“Tucker has got to go,” Greenblatt said, even suggesting that Fox News’ advertisers should take action if the network doesn’t.

A Fox News spokesperson responded to Mediaite by pointing to Carlson’s comment in the segment saying, “I mean, everyone’s making a racial issue out of it. Oh, the, you know, white replacement? No, no, this is a voting rights question.”

