Jim Acosta Excoriates Tucker Carlson as ‘Fox’s Chief White Power Correspondent’ Over His Reaction to Chauvin Verdict

CNN Newsroom anchor Jim Acosta devoted a few minutes of his program Saturday to sharply criticize several Fox News personalities and Republican members of Congress over their reactions to the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial, including referring to Tucker Carlson as “Fox’s chief white power correspondent.”

“There is a new big lie making the rounds. One that is so toxic we need to take a moment to call it out,” said Acosta before playing a clip from Laura Ingraham’s show in which she referred to “systemic racism” as a big lie.

“The left,” said Ingraham, “is always committed to use this case in any instance of White cops having bad interactions with Black Americans to reinforce the same big lie. Mainly, that America’s a systemically racist place — it’s a country where Black people are targeted and in constant danger. They can never get ahead. So that lie, what does it do? It drives us apart.”

“Laura Ingraham, her only expertise in big lies is that she tells so many of them,” said Acosta, next playing several clips of comments by the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

“But let’s be real,” remarked Acosta. “How can you hear that and doubt what’s going on? But it’s not just Laura. How about Tucker Carlson who in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict showed us all what’s under the hood?”

Carlson’s comments about the verdict, claiming that the jury was begging “please don’t hurt us” in response to “nearly a year of burning and looting and murder by BLM,” were widely panned as racist and contrary to the facts of the case.

“But let’s be real,” said Acosta. “Tucker Carlson’s anger wasn’t about the actions of a police officer who murdered a man but about the guilty verdict. Or as Carlson, Fox’s chief white power correspondent described the decision, ‘please don’t hurt us.'”

These “big, race baiting lies have been spreading like a cancer on the far right,” Acosta continued, mentioning a tweet by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claiming that D.C. was completely dead the night of the verdict because of fear of riots and calling BLM “the strongest terrorist threat in our country.”

“That’s a lie,” Acosta said bluntly. “Let’s be real. People were not hiding in the homes that night. I went out. I had a burger. It was delicious.”

