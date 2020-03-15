comScore

Ohio, Illinois Governors Order Closings of Bars and Restaurants to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

By Josh FeldmanMar 15th, 2020, 4:44 pm

With concerns about exponential coronavirus spread this week, a number of states are taking actions to follow strict recommendations on social distancing, including closing bars and restaurants.

There’s been some, well, frustration about people continuing to pack bars despite advice to social distances. Dr. Anthony Fauci said today, “I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction we see in restaurants and in bars. Whatever it takes to do that, that’s what I would like to see.”

This afternoon Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that as of tonight, all bars and restaurants in the entire state will be closed, with the exception of carry-out/delivery orders:

Shortly afterwards, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made a similar announcement. Per the Chicago Sun-Times:

“We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services across the state to see if restaurants can safely keep their kitchens open, so the restaurants can continue food delivery to people at their homes,” Pritzker said at a news conference Sunday at the Thompson Center in the Loop.

“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over. The time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”

Washington D.C. is taking action, but isn’t yet closing bars and restaurants. Instead, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced limits being imposed on them for the time being:

