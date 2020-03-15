Ohio, Illinois Governors Order Closings of Bars and Restaurants to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

With concerns about exponential coronavirus spread this week, a number of states are taking actions to follow strict recommendations on social distancing, including closing bars and restaurants.

There’s been some, well, frustration about people continuing to pack bars despite advice to social distances. Dr. Anthony Fauci said today, “I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction we see in restaurants and in bars. Whatever it takes to do that, that’s what I would like to see.”

This afternoon Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that as of tonight, all bars and restaurants in the entire state will be closed, with the exception of carry-out/delivery orders:

We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

I'm aware that this will impact many, many good workers. I can't tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

Every day we delay, more people will die. If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in #Ohio will not hold up. The loss won't only be those impacted by #COVID19, but the danger is also to everyone else who needs hospital care for other issues. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

Shortly afterwards, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made a similar announcement. Per the Chicago Sun-Times:

“We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services across the state to see if restaurants can safely keep their kitchens open, so the restaurants can continue food delivery to people at their homes,” Pritzker said at a news conference Sunday at the Thompson Center in the Loop. “The time for persuasion and public appeals is over. The time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”

Washington D.C. is taking action, but isn’t yet closing bars and restaurants. Instead, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced limits being imposed on them for the time being:

2/ -Ensure that no more two hundred and fifty (250) people are present in the space at the same time

-Suspend the use of bar seating — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 15, 2020

4/ Venues licensed as nightclubs and multi-purpose facilities in the District of Columbia must suspend operations to comply with the Emergency Rulemaking to Prohibit Mass Gatherings. For more information on the District’s response, visit https://t.co/MEWs6uxEBa. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 15, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]