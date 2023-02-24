Paris Hilton Reveals Scary Run-In With Harvey Weinstein When She Was 19: ‘Wanna Be A Star?’

Socialite and model Paris Hilton revealed this week a startling story about an interaction with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein when she was just 19.

On Thursday, Hilton was featured in Glamour’s cover story for February and dove into her long career in the spotlight.

In the article, Hilton described the incident with Weinstein, which she says took place in 2000 at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I was at lunch with my girlfriend and he came up to the table and was like, ‘Oh, you want to be an actress?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I really want to be in a movie,’” Hilton told Glamour’s Emily Maddick.

“I was a teenager, so I was impressed by him. I was like, ‘Oh my god, Harvey Weinstein is so cool!’ and he said, ‘Well, we should have a meeting. You can come up to my room and read scripts’… and I just didn’t want to go, so I never went,” Hilton explained.

The next night, she was attending a gala for The Foundation for Aids Research, which Weinstein was hosting.

Hilton alleged that Weinstein followed her into the bathroom and said, “Ya wanna be a star?”

Paris said she quickly locked herself in a stall but Weinstein kept hounding her.

“He tried to open the door, he was hammering on the door, banging on it. And I wouldn’t open it, because I was like, ‘I’m in a stall, why do you want to come in here?’ And I just wouldn’t open it. And security came and literally carried him away and he was like — ‘This is my party,’ going nuts. It scared me and freaked me out,” Hilton told Glamour.

Hilton explained that she had been previously apprehensive to share her story because it was commonplace for people to be afraid of Weinstein.

“I didn’t even want to say anything about it because I was like, ‘I don’t want people getting mad at me for saying anything,’ because it was just a known thing. He was just like that and people were like, ‘OK, just turn a blind eye,'” Hilton explained.

Thursday, Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year sentence for sexual assault charges, was sentenced to an additional 16 years in jail on separate instances of sexual assault.

Weinstein still claims his innocence despite the multiple convictions.

