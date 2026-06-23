‘He Gets to Ask His Question!’ Reporter Jumps In After Todd Blanche Tries to Shut Down a Question in Tense Presser

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche irked reporters at a Justice Department presser on Tuesday when he refused to take a question that was “off topic.”

Blanche announced charges against over 450 defendants for alleged health care fraud totaling a whopping $6.5 billion in false claims. He was joined by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who said, “The allegations in these cases are particularly disturbing.”

“Some defendants allegedly ordered medically unnecessary tests. Others prescribed products that patients did not need. Some allegedly fueled opioid addiction to increase their own revenue. In certain cases, patients allegedly died, all believing they were receiving legitimate medical care from providers who only viewed them as billing opportunities,” Kennedy said.

Blanche later took questions, and a reporter asked, “Off-topic, if I could?”

“No off-topics,” Blanche said as the reporter protested off-camera.

“Next question. We got a lot of people here for this reason — so we got a lot of people here for this reason, and they give up their time. So, next question,” insisted Blanche.

Another reporter then chimed in, “Yes, he gets to ask his question on the topic that he chooses.”

“We’re not your spectators,” the off-camera reporter added.

Blanche did indeed move on as another reporter asked a question.

Watch the clip above.

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