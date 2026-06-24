Dem Lawmaker Goes Nuts and Smacks Phone Out of Reporter’s Hand When Asked About Graham Platner

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) wigged out and appeared to smack the phone out of a reporter’s hand when he was asked whether he endorsed Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, as seen in new footage obtained by Fox News on Wednesday.

The channel played a brief clip of Moulton being asked about Platner while walking into an office. “Who are you?” Moulton scoffed at the reporter.

“Do you endorse Graham Platner in Maine?” the male reporter asked again. The lawmaker walked right up to the reporter and put his face inches away from the camera phone, before asking, “Who are you to be asking this question?”

He then seemed to snatch the phone while quipping, “You gotta do a better job of hanging onto your phone.” The phone jumped around and seemed to tumble to the ground in the last few seconds.

“Yikes!” Fox News anchor John Roberts said when the clip stopped playing.

Moulton defended himself on X soon after the video went out. He said the reporter — which he put in quotes — was with America Rising, a right-wing PAC dedicated to opposition research on Democrats.

“I’m not going to apologize for how much MAGA pisses me off,” Moulton declared. “I’ll take them on anywhere, anytime, and I won’t back down. If this tracker can’t handle a reality check or hold onto his own equipment, that’s on him.”

He then called out Fox News, saying if the channel “wants me back on their airwaves so badly, they should stop ghosting my team.”

That wild exchange comes after Platner’s campaign has been hit with several scandals. He infamously had a Nazi tattoo on his chest — which he later removed and denied knowing it was tied to Nazi Germany; a former girlfriend later contested his claim and told The New York Times he knew exactly what it was.

There have been plenty of other unsavory headlines, like Platner’s campaign admitting he sexted a number of women who were not his wife. Platner ripped the “establishment media” for trying to tear apart his loving marriage in response. Platner also praised Nazi-allied soldiers in now-deleted Reddit posts and was accused of abusive behavior by ex-girlfriends in the aforementioned NYT report. Platner denied the accusations. Despite the baggage, Platner easily won the Maine Democratic primary last month. He will face Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) in this November’s general election. Watch above.

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