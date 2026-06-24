‘I’m Done, I’m Not in That F*cking Political Party’: James Carville Freaks Out After Progressives Win Big in Democratic Primaries

Democratic strategist James Carville called for a “schism” in the Democratic Party, stating that he wants nothing to do with the likes of three candidates who won their Democratic primaries in New York.

On Tuesday, three candidates endorsed by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, won Democratic primaries for the House of Representatives.

Former NYC comptroller Brad Lander crushed Rep. Dan Goldman to earn the nomination in the 10th district. Union organizer Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the 13th district. And state Rep. Claire Valdez trounced Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the 7th district. All three districts are solidly blue, and so the Mamdani-backed candidates are expected to win.

On Wednesday’s Politicon podcast, Carville freaked out at the results. He noted that Chevalier, who was born to Dominican immigrants, once said white people should not be in interracial marriages.

“Lady, I ain’t in the same party as you,” Carville said. “I’m sorry. I’m just not. And I actually do think it’s time for Democrats to talk the ‘s’ word: schism. I really do. Everybody’s always said, ‘No, no. We’re a coalition. We’re a big tent. And there’s just some sh*t I can’t be in the same tent with.”

Carville then insisted that despite winning their Democratic primaries, “these people are not Democrats.” He then suggested that establishment Democrats “negotiate the terms of a schism” with democratic socialists in the party.

“But I’m done,” he continued. “I’m not in that f*cking political party. I am totally comfortable in a political party that spends time questioning the policies of the government of Israel. In fact, I’m enthusiastic about that. I don’t want to be in a political party that denies the right of the state of Israel to exist. That’s just not– I just can’t do that.”

Watch above via Politicon.

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