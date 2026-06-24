Ken Paxton Silent as Reporter Repeatedly Asks Him About Plea Deal With Pedophile

During a Wednesday on-the-street interview with MeidasTouch, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was silent as a reporter repeatedly asked him about his plea deal with pedophile Adam Hoffman.

Paxton, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Texas, has faced significant scrutiny over his office’s plea deal with Hoffman, a former Waco attorney. In June 2025, Hoffman stood trial on a charge of first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a young child, facing a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. During the proceedings, a friend of Hoffman’s son testified that starting in the third grade, the disgraced lawyer sexually abused him multiple times over the course of three years.

The jury ultimately deadlocked 7-5. Following the mistrial, Hoffman accepted a plea deal negotiated with Paxton’s office. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail but ended up serving only 29 days behind bars.

In the Wednesday MeidasTouch clip, an unnamed reporter approached Paxton as a staffer attempted to intervene.

“Excuse me, Mr. Paxton. What do you think about Adam Hoffman?” the journalist asked. “Why’d you get a plea deal for a child sex predator? Do you have anything to say about that?”

Q: Why did you give a plea deal to a child sex predator? Do you have anything to say about that? Paxton: (No response.) Q: Should he be registered as a sex offender in Texas? Paxton: (No response.) Q: What do you have to say to the victim of Adam Hoffman? Paxton: (No… pic.twitter.com/td3ZwFXyeD — Acyn (@Acyn) June 24, 2026

Paxton continued walking down the street, offering no comment.

“Should he be registered as a pedophile in the state of Texas?” the reporter continued. “A sex offender?”

“Step back, step back,” the presumed Paxton staffer said, with Paxton himself still not responding.

“What do you have to say to Adam Hoffman— the victim of Adam Hoffman? Mr. Paxton, Mr. Paxton, what do you have to say?” tried MeidasTouch one last time. Paxton said nothing and walked into a building alongside his staff.

In May, President Donald Trump endorsed Paxton in his primary campaign against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), causing the senator to warn that the Texas GOP is at risk of “basically continuing to alienate what I would call traditional conservative Republicans like me, and the people who voted for me.”

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