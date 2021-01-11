Parler CEO Matze Expects to be Down ‘Longer Than Expected’ After Amazon, Google, Apple Scare ‘Other Vendors’

Parler is likely to be down “longer than expected” due to vendors following the cue sent by Amazon, Google, and Apple, CEO John Matze said Monday.

“We will likely be down longer than expected,” Matze wrote in a statement. “This is not due to software restrictions — we have our software and everyone’s data ready to go. Rather it’s that Amazon’s, Google’s, and Apple’s statements to the press about dropping our access has caused most of our other vendors to drop their support for us as well.”

“Most people with enough servers to host us have shut their doors to us,” he added. “We will update everyone and update the press when we are back online.”

Matze had previously expressed hope that his company would be back in business by the end of the week.

Amazon, which Parler had used for hosting services, announced Saturday it would drop the website as a client before the end of the weekend. That decision came after Friday announcements by Apple and Google that those companies would evict Parler from their App stores if it failed to develop a plan for moderating user content, a request that Matze refused to accommodate.

The platform, which casts itself as a haven for social media users seeking free speech, has been under fire after Wednesday’s uprising at the Capitol for allegedly allowing users to threaten violence, most prominently from Georgia attorney Lin Wood, who has used the site to suggest an attack on Vice President Mike Pence.

“Every vendor, from text message services to email providers to our lawyers, all ditched us too, on the same day,” Matze said in a Sunday interview on Fox News. “We’re going to try our best to get back online as quickly as possible, but we’re having a lot of trouble because every vendor we talk to says they won’t work with us. Because if Apple doesn’t approve and Google doesn’t approve, then they won’t.”

