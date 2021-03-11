Pentagon and Military Officials Slam ‘Talk Show Host’ Tucker Carlson for Mocking Army Inclusiveness to Women

Multiple Pentagon officials and military figures ripped into Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for his mockery of U.S. Army efforts to accommodate servicewomen.

On Tuesday, Carlson held a segment where he bashed President Joe Biden for announcing that the army is designing body armor and uniforms better suited for women, including maternity flight suits. Carlson sneered at Biden’s statement while juxtaposing it with China’s efforts to discourage feminization and promote masculinity.

Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become — as Joe Biden says — more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist…Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission which is winning wars.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby reacted by telling CNN he and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin share “revulsion” for Carlson’s comments. He added that the military still has more work to do for being inclusive and respectful towards women.

“We pledge to do better, and we will,” said Kirby. “What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That’s on them.”

The Pentagon was not alone in clapping back at Carlson. Major General Patrick Donahoe said Carlson “couldn’t be more wrong” as he posted a video of himself conducting a re-enlistment ceremony for an army servicewoman.

This is me, yesterday, conducting a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women who serve in our Army. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldnt be more wrong. https://t.co/M1MHe5zHrf — Patrick Donahoe (@PatDonahoeArmy) March 11, 2021

Paul E. Funk, 17th Commanding General of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command agreed with Donahue by thanking “Thousands of women serve honorably every day around the globe. They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication.”

This, in turn, drew the agreement of Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston, who said “Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. Tucker Carlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.”

Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. @TuckerCarlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world. https://t.co/WeqWk6IWDq — SMA Michael Grinston (@16thSMA) March 11, 2021

And the retorts from current and former military figures kept coming in:

Drama TV – my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9 — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021

Contrary to what you may be hearing this 🇺🇸WOMAN & 1000’s of 🇺🇸WOMEN like her are NOT “making a mockery of our military”. You WISH your daughter was as AWESOME as MINE! so BACK OFF. #ARMY #Navy #USMC #USAF @16thSMA pic.twitter.com/h98tpKXPJn — LTG Ted Martin (@TradocDCG) March 10, 2021

Unlike Tucker Carlson, I’ve seen a lot of combat. Our US Armed Forces are immensely more capable in battle because of the courage and professionalism of our women in uniform. https://t.co/Cc6Gs7nJuy — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) March 10, 2021

