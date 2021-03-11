comScore Pentagon, John Kirby Blast Tucker Carlson Comments on Women

Pentagon and Military Officials Slam ‘Talk Show Host’ Tucker Carlson for Mocking Army Inclusiveness to Women

By Ken MeyerMar 11th, 2021, 1:08 pm

Multiple Pentagon officials and military figures ripped into Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for his mockery of U.S. Army efforts to accommodate servicewomen.

On Tuesday, Carlson held a segment where he bashed President Joe Biden for announcing that the army is designing body armor and uniforms better suited for women, including maternity flight suits. Carlson sneered at Biden’s statement while juxtaposing it with China’s efforts to discourage feminization and promote masculinity.

Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become — as Joe Biden says — more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist…Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission which is winning wars.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby reacted by telling CNN he and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin share “revulsion” for Carlson’s comments. He added that the military still has more work to do for being inclusive and respectful towards women.

“We pledge to do better, and we will,” said Kirby. “What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That’s on them.”

The Pentagon was not alone in clapping back at Carlson. Major General Patrick Donahoe said Carlson “couldn’t be more wrong” as he posted a video of himself conducting a re-enlistment ceremony for an army servicewoman.

Paul E. Funk, 17th Commanding General of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command agreed with Donahue by thanking “Thousands of women serve honorably every day around the globe. They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication.”

This, in turn, drew the agreement of Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston, who said “Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. Tucker Carlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.”

And the retorts from current and former military figures kept coming in:

Watch above, via Fox News.

