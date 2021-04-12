Photos of Geezers Enjoying Frothy Pints as Pubs Reopen in England After Months of Lockdown

Midnight on Monday marked the beginning of the end of England’s third lockdown, a severe restriction on public gathering that began in January and forced the closure of restaurants, pubs and nonessential shops as the coronavirus pandemic — and a particularly nasty strain of the virus — battered the country, leading to a death toll worse than any other in Europe.

But as the 7-day average of cases in England has plummeted to its lowest level since September, the country has forged a cautious path to reopening that kicked off this week with pints.

Outdoor pubs and restaurants are one of several major parts of the U.K. economy that were allowed to resume business as of April 12. Hairdressers and nonessential retail stores, like the Nike store on London’s Oxford Street, saw lines as they opened their doors for the first time in months.

Predictably, the only thing that has dampened the opening of English pubs after months of government-mandated hermitage: the weather. In London on Monday, clouds, a flurry of snow, and a temperature of 48 degrees Fahrenheit made for poor conditions for a jubilant outdoor pint session. Still, legions of Britons flocked to pub benches to enjoy frothy beverages for the first time since January 6.

Some intrepid photographers captured to revelry.

