Photos of Geezers Enjoying Frothy Pints as Pubs Reopen in England After Months of Lockdown

Hugh Hastings/Getty Images
Midnight on Monday marked the beginning of the end of England’s third lockdown, a severe restriction on public gathering that began in January and forced the closure of restaurants, pubs and nonessential shops as the coronavirus pandemic — and a particularly nasty strain of the virus — battered the country, leading to a death toll worse than any other in Europe.
But as the 7-day average of cases in England has plummeted to its lowest level since September, the country has forged a cautious path to reopening that kicked off this week with pints.
Outdoor pubs and restaurants are one of several major parts of the U.K. economy that were allowed to resume business as of April 12. Hairdressers and nonessential retail stores, like the Nike store on London’s Oxford Street, saw lines as they opened their doors for the first time in months.
Predictably, the only thing that has dampened the opening of English pubs after months of government-mandated hermitage: the weather. In London on Monday, clouds, a flurry of snow, and a temperature of 48 degrees Fahrenheit made for poor conditions for a jubilant outdoor pint session. Still, legions of Britons flocked to pub benches to enjoy frothy beverages for the first time since January 6.
Some intrepid photographers captured to revelry.
People enjoy a drink outside at Alexandra Palace in London. Kate Green/Getty Images.
Two men enjoy pints of lager in Covent Garden. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
People enjoy a drink on the balcony of the Punch and Judy pub in Covent Garden. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
A customer reacts as he enjoys a drink at the Switch bar in Newcastle. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.
Customers with a dog enjoy a drink outside The Angel on the Bridge pub in Henley on Thames, west of London. Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images.
A pub with outside seating resumes business on April 12, 2021 in London. Julian Finney/Getty Images.
Local man John Renshaw with a pint and a pasty at The Front pub in Falmouth, England. Hugh Hastings/Getty Images.
Customers enjoy a drink at an outside table after the Half Moon pub re-opened in east London. Niklas Halle’n/AFP/Getty Images.
Members of the public enjoy a drink outside at The Still & West pub at Spice Island in Portsmouth, England. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.
A man wears a ‘Please No Rain’ hat as he enjoys a drink outside at The Still & West pub at Spice Island. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.
Two men enjoy pints of lager in Covent Garden. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
Staff pour a drink at The Spice Island Inn pub. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.
Members of the public enjoy a drink outside at The Still & West pub at Spice Island. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.
A group of friends enjoy a drink together at the Working Boat pub at the Greenbank Hotel, in Falmouth, England. Hugh Hastings/Getty Images.
Naomi Bailey-Carpenter from St Ives, Cornwall, enjoys a drink at the Working Boat pub at the Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth, England. Hugh Hastings/Getty Images.
A man drinks a pint of lager in Covent Garden. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
A group of friends enjoy a drink together at The Front pub on Custom House Quay in Falmouth, England. Hugh Hastings/Getty Images.
Customers enjoy drinks as the sit at an outside table at a re-opened pub in east London. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images.
Customers enjoy a drink at The Village pub in northeast London. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images.
Staff serve drinks at Brewhouse & Kitchen pub at Southsea in Portsmouth, England. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.
