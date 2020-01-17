Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is distancing himself from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, and the apparent efforts to surveil Marie Yovanovitch — former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Appearing Friday on The Hugh Hewitt Show, the head of the State Department denied knowing Parnas, or having ever encountered him. Parnas implicated Pompeo in interviews this week as taking part in Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigation political rival Joe Biden.

“Never met him,” Pompeo said.

Hugh Hewitt followed up by asking if he was aware that Yovanovitch’s movements were being monitored while she served as ambassador to Ukraine under Pompeo’s watch.

“I never heard about this at all, Hugh,” Pompeo said. “Until the story broke, to the best of my recollection had never heard of this at all.”

Pompeo has come under fire following the release of messages between Parnas and Connecticut congressional candidate Robert Hyde which suggest Hyde was tracking her while in Ukraine.

Parnas also claimed that President Donald Trump tried repeatedly to get Pompeo to fire Yovanovitch, but the secretary refused. The diplomat was eventually recalled to the United States. Rudy Giuliani said in October she was considered an obstacle in efforts to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden — and that he shared those concerns with the president.

Listen above, via The Hugh Hewitt Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]