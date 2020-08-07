Princeton University has switched course and opted away from bringing back the rest of its undergrad students to campus this fall.

In its original plan, the university planned on allowing the Class of 2022 and 2024 to return for classes amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On Friday, Princeton announced it will now make all of its undergraduate classes remote.

Princeton going fully remote in the fall pic.twitter.com/GVR1wmRWDW — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) August 7, 2020

“In light of the diminished benefits and increased risks currently associated with residential education amid New Jersey’s battle against the pandemic, we have decided that our undergraduate program should be fully remote in the fall semester of 2020,” Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter.

Princeton joins a growing list of universities who are now deciding to go remote as coronavirus cases are still rising. Recently, Johns Hopkins and Loyola announced they would only do online classes, as well. In its last estimate, the university was filled with 8,623 students during an average school year.

New Jersey is averaging around 300 new Covid-19 cases a day over the last two months after a huge spike in the beginning of the pandemic. The state has seen over 185,000 cases resulting in a little under 16,000 deaths since the beginning of March due to the virus.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]