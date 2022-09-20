Pro-Trump OAN Founder Robert Herring Donates $20,000 to DeSantis PAC: Report

The owner of the Trump-supporting One America News Network, Robert Herring, reportedly donated $20,000 to a political action committee backing Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, in his re-election campaign for Florida governor.

The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona reported the donation on Monday, citing “election filings shared with Confider by the liberal American Bridge 21st Century PAC,” that went to Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC this month.

“The donation is especially notable considering OAN and Herring’s unyielding loyalty to [Donald] Trump and the many ways in which the former president has quietly stewed over the emergence of DeSantis as a wannabe heir to the MAGA throne,” noted The Daily Beast.

Herring defended the donation.

“It means that we support De Santis as a vice President,” he told the Beast. “I believe that President Trump was the greatest President in My eighty years.”

Meanwhile, OAN has struggled to maintain its presence on cable. The fringe network has mostly been relegated to streaming services – including Pluto TV, Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV – as its last cable provider, Verizon, stopped carrying OAN last month. DirectTV stopped carrying OAN in April.

