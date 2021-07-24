

The family of radio host Phil Valentine said in a statement that he regrets not being more “vehemently” in favor of vaccines after his hospitalization with Covid-19.

“Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine,’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon,” his family said in a Friday statement. “Phil & his family would like for all of you to know that he loves ya’ll and appreciates your concern, thoughts & prayers more than you will ever know. Please continue to pray for his recovery and please go get vaccinated!”

The statement said the 62-year-old, Nashville-based host was “in very serious condition” and “fighting for his life.” It also said that he was breathing with assistance, but without the need for a ventilator.

Valentine has spent more than 20 years working as a conservative radio host. He most recently signed a deal with Cumulus Media in 2019 to host his program on WWTN-FM, though he previously held a national syndication deal through Westwood One.

He clarified his opinion on Covid-19 vaccines in December, writing on his blog, “I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I’m just using common sense. What are my odds of getting COVID? They’re pretty low. What are my odds of dying from COVID if I do get it? Probably way less than one percent. If you have underlying health issues you probably need to get the vaccine. If you’re not at high risk of dying from COVID then you’re probably safer not getting it. That evokes shrieks of horror from many, but it’s true.

“If I decide not to get vaccinated, I’m not putting anyone else’s life in danger except perhaps people who have made the same decision,” he added.

He wrote about his diagnosis on Facebook on July 11, saying, “I think I’m on the other side of it. I’m certainly moving forward, it appears, but not in a straight line.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com