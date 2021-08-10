Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was seen dancing maskless at a wedding on Sunday on the same day she slammed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for criticizing the most recent CDC guidelines on wearing masks.

The footage of the “Squad” member dancing was taken by the band playing at the wedding and was posted to Instagram. The wedding was in Dearborn, in Wayne County, Michigan – which the CDC has categorized as being in an orange zone, meaning an area with “substantial” coronavirus transmission where people should mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC released new guidance on July 28 that recommended that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors where there is “substantial or high transmission” of the coronavirus.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Paul criticized the CDC guidance.

In response, Tlaib slammed Paul and included a map of Kentucky, broken down into its counties, and the average of daily cases per 100K people. The map shows a high number of cases in most counties.

She tweeted, “The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus.”

