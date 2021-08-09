‘They Can’t Arrest All of Us’: Rand Paul Implores Defiance of Covid Mandates from ‘Petty Tyrants’ in Wild Rant

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is calling for across-the-board defiance of future Covid-19 mitigation measures implemented by the CDC — including mask mandates and any potential lockdowns.

In a wild rant posted to Twitter Sunday, the Kentucky senator — speaking direct-to-camera before a dark blue backdrop — railed against the “petty tyrants and bureaucrats” implementing new mandates.

“It’s time for us to resist,” Paul said. “They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. … We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no. Not again.”

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

Paul then took on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Joe Biden directly.

“Nancy Pelosi, you will not arrest, or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs. We have either had Covid, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport. We will not wear a mask. We will not be forced into random screenings so you can continue your drunk with power reign over the Capitol.

“President Biden, we will not accept your agencies’ mandates or your reported moves towards a lockdown.”

The White House has repeatedly said that it is not planning any new lockdowns.

The senator went on to threaten to introduce amendments to bills that would cut the funding of federal agencies whose employees do not return to work in person.

“Do I sound fed up to you?” Paul said. “That’s because I am.”

