Reporters Fire At Biden and Jean-Pierre Over Jill Biden Comment As Trump Is Arrested and Arraigned: ‘Was She Mistaken?’

White House reporters fired questions at President Joe Biden and Karine Jean-Pierre over a comment First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made hours before ex-President Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned in Florida.

At issue is a comment FLOTUS made at a fundraiser Monday night at a private Manhattan residence that was covered by a small editorial press pool. During a chunk about “MAGA Republicans,” the First Lady remarked “They don’t care about the indictment. So that’s a little shocking, I think.”

As news networks were reporting live from Florida on Trump’s first appearance in court on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act Tuesday afternoon, President Biden was hosting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office.

When the president wrapped up his remarks, reporters shouted several questions, including one about the First Lady:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, in no small part because of your leadership, we’ve got — beyond NATO, we’ve gotten another 30-something — well, a total of 40 nations that are committed to — to the independence of Ukraine. And I think it’s a real clear message. So, God willing, we’re going to be able to keep this unity up. And thank you for your leadership. Q President, have you discussed — Q Mr. President, have your read the Trump indictment, sir? Do you agree with Dr. Biden that she was surprised Republicans — (Cross-talk.) Q Sir, how’s that offensive going, do you think? How’s the offensive going, do you think? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I’ll let Ukraine think for themselves.

And as Trump was entering a “not guilty” plea in court in Florida, Jean-Pierre was briefing reporters at the White House — where several reporters had questions about Dr. Biden’s remark:

Q And then, on the big news of this afternoon, First Lady Jill Biden said it’s a little shocking that many Republicans support Donald Trump after his indictment. What has President Biden said? Was he also shocked? Does he agree with his wife? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m just not going to comment on anything that’s related to the — to the indictment. We’re just going to be very mindful here and respect the Department of Justice, let them do their job. … Q Thank you, Karine. Was the First Lady mistaken in discussing the Trump indictment at a fundraiser? And has anyone at the White House, perhaps in the Counsel’s Office, talked to her about the propriety of such statements? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I — I don’t have anything to add to what I just shared with your colleague.

