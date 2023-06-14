CNN Reporter Plows On As Trump Fan Screams ‘F**K CNN!’ Live On Air During Trump Arrest Coverage

CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez gamely plowed through his report as a Trump fan screamed “FUCK CNN!” live on air during CNN’s coverage of ex-President Donald Trump’s arrest.

Since Monday, CNN teams have been reporting live from Florida on Trump’s first appearance in court on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s The Arrest & Arraignment of Donald Trump, the network’s minute-by-minute blanket coverage of the arrest, the pre-arrest, the ride to the arrest, and the post-arrest included the startling scene of Perez doing his live shot in front of a man with a profane sign and an equally profane shouted message:

TAPPER: Let me go back to Evan Perez in Miami, who has some more news from inside the courtroom. Evan? PEREZ: That’s right, Jake. This is something we anticipated, the judge has said that the former president is not allowed to talk to witnesses. Again, that’s something that we know was on the mind of the Justice Department. It wasn’t clear whether we’re going to raise it at today’s hearing. We expected him to and it appears that’s what just happened. The judge has said that at least for now, no contact with potential witnesses. In this case, of course, we know that the former president is being charged with obstruction. And the issue of tampering with witnesses is already something that is a big feature of this trial of this case. So it is not a surprise that the Justice Department would make this request and make this a concern going forward. TRUMP FAN: CNN SUCKS! FUCK CNN! PEREZ: Now, of course, we expect a lot of litigation. TRUMP FAN: FUCK CNN! PEREZ: We expect that the former president’s legal team TRUMP FAN: FUCK CNN! PEREZ: is going to bat – go to bat, TRUMP FAN: FUCK CNN! PEREZ: trying to make sure that they find out TRUMP FAN: FUCK CNN! PEREZ: every single thing that the Justice Department TRUMP FAN: FUCK CNN! PEREZ: tries to restrict the president with. Jake? TRUMP FAN: FUCK CNN! TAPPER: All right. Obviously, a fan of CNN behind Evan Perez.

Watch above via CNN.

