RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Declines to Tell Steve Bannon the 2020 Election Was Legitimate

Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel, who is currently running for reelection, joined Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast Friday for an at times contentious interview.

Bannon pushed McDaniel on her support for former President Donald Trump and pressed her on whether or not she believed the 2020 election was legitimate – a key litmus test in Trumpworld.

“Do you believe that President Trump won in 2020? It was stolen and rightfully since he got 74 million votes, that he is the rightful nominee and we got to take another shot at this or we’ve lost everything, every purpose as a party?” Bannon asked.

“I’ve been, I mean, listen, I’ve testified on January 6th. I think there were all types of problems in 2020,” McDaniel replied.

“And we all saw this. I mean, if you look at Pennsylvania, right, So 2016, the total mail in vote in Pennsylvania was, what, 260,000? In 2020, it was 2.6 million. So there were all types of problems. The reality is, Steve, if you’re figuring it out after the fact, that’s a problem. You got to figure it out before,” McDaniel added.

McDaniel is currently facing a frustrated GOP base, with several state parties moving against her in favor of MAGA favorite Harmeet Dhillon.

NBC News reported last week that “From Arizona to Florida, state parties are passing or considering votes of no confidence in McDaniel, demanding new leadership after three disappointing elections.”

NBC noted that both Alabama and Louisiana’s GOP state parties passed a motion not to support McDaniel again as RNC chair, adding:

Roger Villere Jr., an RNC member from Louisiana who supports McDaniel rival Harmeet Dhillon for chair, confirmed Tuesday that his state party approved an anti-McDaniel resolution at his urging on Saturday.

“The grassroots is firmly supporting a change,” Villere said. “Every vote, every call every day, I hear from people who want someone other than Ronna. … We’ve had three cycles where we’ve underachieved significantly, and it’s just time.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com